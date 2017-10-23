Azerbaijan's acrobatics team returns to Baku with medals (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan's acrobatics team returned to Baku on Monday after the European Championship held in Poland. Azerbaijani athletes won three bronze medals at the Championship.

The team were met at the airport by colleagues, friends, representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and parents.

The holders of two bronze medals Agasif Rahimov and Nurjan Jabbarli said that these medals have been confirmed once more that acrobatics, like other kinds of gymnastics, is developing in Azerbaijan. "Every year we return from major tournaments with awards," they said.



Other medalists, who were for the first time on the international podium, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi and Rukhidil Gurbanly went to this success for a long time. "They trained on a very strong program, as they realized that it was their chance, I'm happy myself and happy for these talented acrobats. Thanks to all who supported us," said the head coach of the national team Irada Gurbanova.