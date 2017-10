U.S.-led airstrike kills 14 civilians in Syria's Deir al-Zour

At least 14 civilians were killed and 32 others wounded on Monday in a U.S.-led airstrike in Syria's eastern city of Deir al-Zour, Xinhua reported, citing the state TV.

The strike targeted the government-controlled Al-Qosoor neighborhood in the city, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the identity of the warplanes, which carried out the airstrike, is unknown.