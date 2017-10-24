Azerbaijan eyes to order construction of vessels to Australian companies

2017-10-24 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC plans to order the construction of vessels to Australian companies, President of Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce in Australia Nizami Jafarov told Trend.

"Talks on the construction of new vessels are not yet underway, but we have such plans for the future," he said.

Jafarov reminded that in 2013, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping and Caspian Marine Services already ordered the construction of two vessels from Australian companies Incat Crowther and Austal.

"In 2015, based on the design of Incat Crowther, Austal built the "Muslim Magomayev" vessel for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping, and in 2016, the same companies built a similar vessel "Rashid Behbudov" for Caspian Marine Services. These high-speed passenger vessels are mainly used for transporting engineers to oil platforms. The total cost of the built ships amounted to about $100 million," he noted.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Australia amounted to $3.7 million in January-August 2017, and $3.3 million of this amount accounted for import of Australian products.