Uzbek president to pay state visit to Turkey

2017-10-24

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 24

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Turkey Oct. 25-26 at the invitation of the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the Uzbek president’s press service.

During the summit talks in Ankara, the sides will discuss the expansion of Uzbek-Turkish cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, transport and other spheres, as well as exchange views on international issues.

The Uzbek delegation will also visit Istanbul.

Following the visit, they are expected to adopt a joint statement, sign a package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents aimed at further developing bilateral relations in various fields, including the creation of favorable conditions for mutually beneficial contacts between Uzbek and Turkish business communities.