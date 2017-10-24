Iran, Oman planning to launch direct shipping route

2017-10-24 09:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran and Oman are planning to launch a direct shipping route, an Iranian trade official said.

The co-chairman of Iran-Oman trade chamber, Mohsen Zarrabi, has said that the trade chamber is seeking to implement the agreements achieved between the two countries, Iran’s news channel IRINN reported.

At a meeting with Saud bin Ahmed bin Khalid Al-Birwani, the ambassador of the sultanate to Tehran, Zarrabi touched upon plans to export Iran’s date to international markets in collaboration with Oman, describing the plan as significant.

In turn, Al-Birwani expressed his satisfaction over the expansion of trade ties between the two countries, saying the banking ties between Iran and Oman are also improving.

The long-awaited plan for launching a direct shipping route to Oman is expected to help diversify access to international export markets for the Islamic Republic.