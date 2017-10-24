US Air Force deploys F-35 fighter jets to Japan amid North Korea tension

The hailed aircraft will arrive at the Kadena Air Base at the start of November as part of a six-month deployment initiative, EXPRESS reports.

General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, a Pacific Air Forces commander said: “The F-35A gives the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats while complementing our air superiority fleet.”

He also told Defence News: “The airframe is ideally suited to meet our command’s obligations, and we look forward to integrating it into our training and operations.”

Twelve A-models of the fighter jet will be supported by 300 airmen from Utah as part of the deployment.

The aircraft announcement comes after F-35s made an appearance at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition last week.

The F-35A fighters will join the F-35B planes that have been stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni since January.

The F-35A is used for traditional take-off and landings while the F-35B is capable of short take-off’s and vertical landings.

Both are stealth aircraft capable of inflicting incredible destruction on a chosen target.

The news of an increased military presence in Japan comes as the US and North Korea are engaged in a tussle that has upped World War 3 tensions another palpable gear.

The hermit kingdom recently labelled Japan a “stooge” and threatened the country with “bitter doom” in a statement from Kim Jong-un’s puppet news agency.

Rodong Sinmun, the paper under control of the despot leader, fired the threats of annihilation at Tokyo as the rogue nation seems determined to provoke nuclear war.

