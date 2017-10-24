Investments in Azerbaijani economy exceed $233B (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Investments in the Azerbaijani economy have exceeded $233 billion since 1995, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said at the “International Investment Policies: The Way Forward” conference in Baku Oct. 24.

Babayev noted that almost half of these funds are foreign investments.

The deputy minister spoke about reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years in order to improve the business environment and investment policy, including the creation of industrial parks, the introduction of various customs and tax incentives, the creation of the ASAN Service and others.

The “International Investment Policies: The Way Forward” conference kicked off in Baku Oct. 24. Representatives of about 40 local government agencies, private companies and institutions, international organizations and state structures from 11 countries are participating in the conference.

