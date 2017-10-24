D-8 membership would further enhance Azerbaijan’s co-op with member states – polytical analyst

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s accession to the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) would further enhance the country’s cooperation with member states, Malik Ayub Sumbal, Pakistan-based senior political analyst, told Trend Oct.24.

„Azerbaijan deserves the membership of D-8, because the economy of Azerbaijan is constantly flourishing and even in the oil slump, the country has a stable economy,” he said. “I don’t think that there will be any problem in Azerbaijan’s D8 membership.”

The political analyst believes that Azerbaijan’s accession to this organization would definitely be a positive step.

“I am sure that this membership would further enhance the cooperation between Azerbaijan and D-8 members,” he added.

Turkey hosted the 9th Summit of Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) on Oct.20.

The event was held under the theme ‘Expanding Opportunities Through Cooperation’.

D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

The objectives of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living.

