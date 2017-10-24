California prepares to clean up wildfire waste

Government agencies are mobilizing for a massive hazardous waste clean-up after California's wildfires, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS reports.

Officials gave their first briefing to the public Monday on what they say will be the largest fire clean-up effort in state history.

More than 8,000 homes have burned in dozens of wildfires in Northern California. Authorities have declared a public health emergency because of the presence of household hazardous waste like freon or asbestos.

Joyce Farinato wore gardening gloves and a mask as she searched through the chunks of concrete and bent metal where her home used to stand in rural Sonoma County. She says she'd like some guidance on what is hazardous.

California Office of Emergency Services official Eric Lamoureux says the goal is to have all burned sites inspected and cleaned by early 2018.

