Meeting of Turkmen People’s Council to be held in Ashgabat

2017-10-24 12:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The first meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan will be held in Ashgabat in 2018 under a presidential decree.

Priority issues of state life will be included in the agenda. According to the document, a relevant state commission will be created to receive, collect and analyze incoming proposals and appeals.

The document also says that this will help to discuss the tasks of strengthening the unity and cohesion of society.

İn early October 2017, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced the decision to transform and rename the Council of Elders to People’s Council.

