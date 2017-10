First VP Mehriban Aliyeva instructs to provide apartment for People's Artist of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Konul Khasiyeva has been provided with an apartment upon the instruction of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Story still developing

