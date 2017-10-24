California storm to bring blustery conditions

An expansive snow event is in store for the western United States beginning at midweek.

The start of the week will be marked by blustery, warm weather and sunshine throughout the West. By Wednesday, strong winds in the northern Rockies will mark the approach of a wintry system, Accu Weather reports.

“A storm system will dive southward and provide blustery conditions, along with a quick period of snowfall across much of the northern Rockies and Front Range,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.

This weather is expected to first blast Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas with snow and rain on Wednesday night.

With an anticipated snow level of about 5,000 feet, many places could have their first dusting snowfall of the year.

Accumulations are not expected to be especially disruptive; this storm will be notable because of the unusual track it’s expected to take.

After blowing through the interior Northwest, this system will continue southward along the spine of the Rocky Mountains.

Ski resorts from Montana’s Big Sky to Colorado’s Breckenridge and New Mexico’s Sipapu Ski Area will receive some welcome snowfall. All three locations are preparing to open for the season in November.

