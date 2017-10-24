Turkey to build six submarines – Defense Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

It is planned to build six submarines in order to strengthen the defense power of Turkey, said the country’s Ministry of National Defense in a message Oct. 24.

The initial cost of the project is estimated at $2.7 billion, said the ministry.

The submarines will be built at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard in Izmit province in northwestern Turkey.

It should be noted that as part of strengthening the domestic defense industry, production of mobile outposts has been established in Turkey since 2011, which have proved themselves in the fight against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants, Canik TP9 pistols, ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles and other military equipment.

Turkey is also developing a domestic combat laser system, a prototype of which is already ready.

The proposal to create a laser weapon was put forward by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) in May 2013. The project was approved by Turkey’s Defense Industry Ministry.

