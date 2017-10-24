Turkmenistan actively cooperating with int’l migration organization

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is actively cooperating on various issues with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), according to a press release from the country’s State Migration Service.

The main points of partnership are the counteraction to various threats and challenges, migration and health, fight against human trafficking and other issues.

Recently, a meeting of employees of the Turkmen State Migration Service with IOM representatives has been held.

The parties discussed key aspects of providing safe, reliable and cost-effective services for people in need of international migration.

Turkmenistan joined the IOM as a full member in 2013. Prior to that, an agreement on cooperation was signed between the government of Turkmenistan and IOM in June 1998. The IOM mission began its work in Turkmenistan in 2005.

