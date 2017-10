Baku's Haji Javad Mosque to be constructed by late 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Construction of the Haji Javad Mosque in Baku will be completed by the end of 2017, a source in Yasamal District Executive Power told Trend.

Most of the work has already been completed.

Meanwhile, another mosque in the Yasamal district of Baku – the Imam Huseyn Mosque – is being overhauled.

