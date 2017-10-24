Uzbek meteorologists meet colleagues from CIS countries

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 24

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Tashkent is hosting the 29th session of the Interstate Council for Hydrometeorology of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Oct. 24-25.

The Uzbek Ministry of Emergency Situations has said that close cooperation between national hydrometeorological services of CIS and their partnership with state institutions and international organizations helps the society to make the best decisions based on the most complete information about weather, water and climate.

The Council includes officials of national hydrological and meteorological services of the CIS states. Representatives of the World Meteorological Organization also take part in the Council as observers.

One of the main tasks now faced by the Council is to implement a development strategy, which provides for the adoption of joint measures to protect citizens and economies of the CIS from hydrometeorological hazards and global changes in climatic conditions.

The Uzbek government signed the strategy at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government on May 30, 2012.

