Iran not to stop transit of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan

2017-10-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The statement of Hamid Reza Araqi, managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and Iranian deputy oil minister, that he doesn’t support the export of Turkmen gas through Iran to Turkey, doesn’t concern Azerbaijan.

As is known, at present, Azerbaijan also receives Turkmen gas through Iran.

Hamid Reza Araqi stressed that this decision of Iran doesn’t apply to Azerbaijan, and the transportation of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran will be continued.

In order to use commercial potential of gas storage facilities of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Azerbaijan imports additional volumes of gas at low prices in summer, and in winter, when gas prices are higher, the country exports the purchased gas and receives additional income.

In January-July 2017, SOCAR imported 970 million cubic meters of gas to Azerbaijan.

