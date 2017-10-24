FM: Only solution to Azerbaijani civilians' displacement is return to their homes in security

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Azerbaijan’s sensitivities to IDP’s cause are understandable, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said addressing the OSCE Mediterranean conference on "Advancing Mediterranean security and cooperation in an age of large movements of migrants and refugees" Oct 24.

"Displacement in my country is a consequence of the ongoing military aggression and occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by Armenia in blatant violation of international law and the UN Security Council relevant resolutions," the minister said.

"By impudently violating humanitarian law, Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing policy against almost one million Azerbaijani civilians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and in Armenia itself. It left Azerbaijan with one of the largest internally displaced population per capita in the world. Currently, the number of IDPs and refugees exceeds 1.2 million as a result of the increase of the displaced population," Mammadyarov said, stressing that the only solution to their displacement is the return to their homes in security and dignity and it is the first priority of the Government.

