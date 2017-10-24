"Mehriban Aliyeva always shows concern for the figures of art" (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Konul Khasiyeva has been provided with an apartment upon the instruction of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

“First of all, on behalf of our family, on behalf of Azerbaijani people who love mugham, I express my deep gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva,” Khasiyeva told Trend Oct. 24.

“I regard this as great attention not only to me, but also to the Azerbaijani national musical art,” she said. “Highly respected Mehriban Aliyeva always shows concern for the figures of art. We have always witnessed that and today I have experienced this joy."

Khasiyeva said that she has been provided with the apartment on the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, not far from the Heydar Aliyev Center.

“This is a three-room apartment with an area of ​​110 square meters,” she said. "The apartment has been fully equipped with furniture and household appliances. I am pleased that the apartment is located on the avenue named after Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev and near the center also named after the national leader."

