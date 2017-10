Weak earthquake occurred near Bodrum in Turkey

A weak earthquake with magnitude 4.5 (ml/mb) was reported 9 kilometers (6 miles) from Bodrum in Turkey on Tuesday, EARTHQUAKES TODAY reports.

The earthquake was roughly at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). The 4.5-magnitude earthquake was detected at 11:36:24 / 11:36 am (local time epicenter).

