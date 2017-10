Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Turkey’s Mugla province

2017-10-24 16:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit the Turkish province of Mugla, the country’s media outlets report.

The quake’s epicenter was located 10 kilometers off the Bodrum city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 19 kilometers.

No victims or damages have been reported as of now.

