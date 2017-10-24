Illegal visit of Mexican MPs to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands under investigation

2017-10-24 16:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The illegal visit of the head of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group, Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, a member of that group Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo and another person accompanying them to Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia is under investigation, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend Oct. 23.

“In this regard, relevant instructions have been given to Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news