Another bank joins Azerbaijan’s E-government portal

2017-10-24 16:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank OJSC has started to issue e-references through the ‘Electronic Government’ portal (e-gov.az), the Information and Computing Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend Oct. 24.

One can use the service via "E-reference on citizens' personal data" section.

Citizens will be able to establish personal information via registration on the "Electronic Government" portal and send it to the bank. The e-reference will be valid and simplify the paperwork for the issuance of loans by the bank.

Currently, more than 25 banks and credit organizations have joined the project. It is planned to expand cooperation in that sphere with other banks in future.

To date, one can get 18 references through the E-government portal. The E-government portal is a key tool supporting the work with citizens, as well as state and private enterprises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news