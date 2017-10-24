Uzbekistan to issue preferential mortgage loans to tax specialists

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 24

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution of Oct. 18 provides for the issuance of long-term mortgage loans to employees of tax bodies to buy housing on favorable terms.

The country’s State Tax Committee has said that to qualify for a mortgage loan, an employee needs to have a sum of not less than 25 percent of the cost of housing. However, the initial payment may also be made by the Special Fund for financial assistance, social protection and development of tax authorities.

The employee should submit the required documents to a specially created territorial commission.

The documents will be considered by the territorial commission within 10 days, after which they will be submitted to the State Tax Committee. The Committee will examine the documents within a week and draw up a protocol reflecting the decision made.

A loan agreement will be signed with the applicant if the decision is positive.

In addition, employees of tax authorities will be paid monthly cash compensation for rent of housing. The compensation amount will depend on the location of the housing.

