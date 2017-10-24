Erdogan: Unlike US, Turkey bases statements on facts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Unlike the US, Turkey bases its statements on facts, Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Oct. 24.

President Erdogan said the US states that the Syrian wings of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) - YPG (People’s Protection Units) and PYD (Democratic Union Party) - are not terrorist organizations, while YPG and PYD units hang portraits of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in Syria’s Raqqa city.

"Turkey is no longer a country that can be deceived," Erdogan said. “The US actions towards Turkey do not coincide with ally relations between the countries.”

