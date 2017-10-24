Azerbaijani businessmen to get info about tenders via Azexport portal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will be able to receive information about international tenders through the Azexport.az state portal, which contains information about the products manufactured in Azerbaijan, says the Export Review, published by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication on Oct. 24.

The Azexport portal started publishing tenders and orders announced on international electronic platforms and corresponding to the interests of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

The portal will also offer advice on the documentation process in connection with tenders, says the report.

Azexport.az was created according to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Sept. 21, 2016 order “On Creation of a Unified Database of Goods Produced in Azerbaijan.”

The mission of Azexport.az, managed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, is to provide information on products of Azerbaijani origin and to create a beneficial platform for their sale in the foreign and domestic markets.

