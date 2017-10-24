Dismembered Syria not in Turkey's interests - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A dismembered and weak Syria is not in Turkey's interests, Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Oct. 24.

The president said that despite Russia's support, the Syrian authorities control only around a quarter of Syria’s territory.

Erdogan added that the continuation of the military conflict in Syria greatly harms the Syrian people.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

