BP and partners invest almost $ 37 billion in Azerbaijani projects

2017-10-24 17:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

BP and its partners invested $ 36.87 billion in their projects in Azerbaijan from 2012 to 2016, reads a report on sustainable development of BP in Azerbaijan .

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news