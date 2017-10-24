Azerbaijan prepares strategy for development of ICT in 2018-2021

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

A strategy for the development of information and communication technologies for 2018-2021 has been prepared in Azerbaijan, according to the concept and forecast indicators of economic and social development for 2018 and the next three years, submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament.

It is based on the national strategy for development of information society in Azerbaijan for 2014-2020, which envisages the formation of an effective mechanism to carry out reforms for the future development of industry.

The medium-term priority direction of ICT industry’s development will be the improvement of governance structures and strengthening of the ICT industry, the liberalization of telecommunications market, the continuation of work to expand e-services, the formation of e-government, a unified national information environment and the country’s integration into the global information society.

In this period, the concept envisages an increase in investments in the development of mobile infrastructure, the development of optical and wireless networks to provide services to the public and business.

Work will continue on the creation and development of space industry. The launch of the second geostationary satellite into orbit and the acquisition of a high-resolution observation satellite are planned.

It is planned to restructure enterprises open to privatization, improve the management structure, and form a competitive market in 2018-2021.

