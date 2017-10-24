Bakcell sponsors conference on Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan

2017-10-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has sponsored the first international conference on “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Development perspectives”. The conference, organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, was held in Baku.

The participants of the conference have delivered presentations on the general concept of development of digital hubs and cooperation in this field, as well as the application and mutual recognition of electronic signatures. The speakers have also made presentations on new opportunities for simplification of the export procedures, issuance of electronic signatures to non-residents, remote company registration and management. In addition to that, new solutions in the field of electronic banking were also presented during the event.

The conference was attended by representatives of the European Union, World Bank, UNDP and other international organizations, business representatives from Great Britain, Russia, Estonia, USA, Poland, Switzerland and other countries, as well as representatives of government and public organizations of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that during the first international conference on the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan, several memorandums on cooperation were signed between the “Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication” and influential organizations from various countries.

