Iran, Korea converge on €700M deal to make railbuses

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran and South Korea are finalizing talks to jointly manufacture railbuses to serve public transportation in suburban Tehran.

The announcement was made by the CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Said Mohammadzadeh during a press conference Oct. 23, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

According to preliminary agreements, Iranian and Korean companies will jointly create railbuses under a to-be 700-million-euro deal that is expected to be signed by March, the official noted.

According to Mohammadzadeh, each day over 500,000 cars serve to take commuters to and from the capital city of Tehran, posing great economic, environmental, and health tolls on the people.

He said in a period of four years, an Iranian-Korean consortium will provide part of the wagons needed to create the railbus system in suburban Tehran.

Railways are responsible for 30 to 50 percent of suburban transportation in many countries. In Iran, the number hovers around 1.

In the past Iranian fiscal year (which ended March 20), 6 million out of 32 million suburban passengers in Iran were transported by rail.

