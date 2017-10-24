Cost of living to increase in Azerbaijan in 2018

2017-10-24 18:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The cost of living is projected in the amount of 173 manats in Azerbaijan for 2018, which is 11.6 percent more than in 2017, according to the bill on "Cost of living for 2018 in Azerbaijan", which was submitted to the country’s parliament for discussion.

The amount of cost of living will reach 183 manats for the working-age population, 144 manats for pensioners, 154 manats for children.

The cost of living is 155 manats, namely, 164.5 manat for the working-age population, 130.2 manats for pensioners, 136.6 manats for children this year.

The criterion of need for 2018, which is necessary for assigning targeted state social assistance, will reach 116 manats and will not change compared to 2017.

(1.7002 AZN = $1 on Oct. 24)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news