Cotton production triples in Azerbaijan

2017-10-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of Oct. 24, 2017, 123,970 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 3 times more than in the same period of 2016, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Oct. 24.

During the period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in Azerbaijan’s Saatli District.

In total, cotton has been sown on an area of 136,410 hectares this year, which is 2.7 times more than in 2016.

Crop areas (in hectares) Harvest in tons 2017 2016 2017 compared to 2016 As of October 24, 2017 As of October 24, 2016 2017 compared to 2016 Throughout Azerbaijan 136,413.2 51.369 2.7 times 123,966.21 41.867 3 times Aghjabadi 9.550 3.711 2.6 times 11,332.44 3,856.4 2.9 times Aghdam 3.005 390 7.7 times 3,854.16 485 7.9 times Agdash 3.000 1.154 2.6 times 2.142 903 2.4 times Agsu 2.500 1.104 2.3 times 1,552.6 571.1 2.7 times Beylagan 8.550 4.035 2.1 times 9,583.36 3.245 3 times Barda 8,518.5 2.749 3.1 times 11,311.12 3,349.6 3.4 times Bilasuvar 11,351.8 5.736 2 times 14.379 4,310.2 3.3 times Jalilabad 500 426 117.4 percent 642.3 243.3 2.6 times Fuzuli 2.050 505 4.1 times 1,139.4 207.6 5.5 times Goranboy 5.000 2.024 2.5 times 3,443.8 2.771 124.3 percent Goychay - 200 - - 76.2 - Hajigabul 1,203.9 526 2.3 times 392.61 272.2 144.2 percent Imishli 15,641.5 4.746 3.3 times 7,988.97 3,314.5 2.4 times Kurdamir 4.027 1.911 2.1 times 3,010.32 1.090 2.8 times Neftchala 11.111 1.541 7.2 times 6,000.63 841 7.1 times Saatli 17.220 8.028 2.1 times 18,879.9 6.354 3 times Sabirabad 15.055 6.113 2.5 times 11,801.78 4.058 2.9 times Salyan 7,052.4 2.286 3.1 times 5,534.3 990.8 5.6 times Samukh 53 330 16.1 percent 14.41 559 2.6 percent Tartar 3.123 1.035 3 times 5,187.76 1.370 3.8 times Ujar 2.500 510 4.9 times 1,225.64 150.6 8.1 times Yevlakh 2.168 1.435 1.5 times 1,645.01 2.367 69.5 percent Zardab 3,232.3 874 3.7 times 2,904.7 481.5 6 times

