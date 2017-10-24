AZ EN RU TR
Cotton production triples in Azerbaijan

2017-10-24 19:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of Oct. 24, 2017, 123,970 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 3 times more than in the same period of 2016, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Oct. 24.

During the period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in Azerbaijan’s Saatli District.

In total, cotton has been sown on an area of 136,410 hectares this year, which is 2.7 times more than in 2016.

Crop areas (in hectares)

Harvest in tons

2017

2016

2017 compared to 2016

As of October 24, 2017

As of October 24, 2016

2017 compared to 2016

Throughout Azerbaijan

136,413.2

51.369

2.7 times

123,966.21

41.867

3 times

Aghjabadi

9.550

3.711

2.6 times

11,332.44

3,856.4

2.9 times

Aghdam

3.005

390

7.7 times

3,854.16

485

7.9 times

Agdash

3.000

1.154

2.6 times

2.142

903

2.4 times

Agsu

2.500

1.104

2.3 times

1,552.6

571.1

2.7 times

Beylagan

8.550

4.035

2.1 times

9,583.36

3.245

3 times

Barda

8,518.5

2.749

3.1 times

11,311.12

3,349.6

3.4 times

Bilasuvar

11,351.8

5.736

2 times

14.379

4,310.2

3.3 times

Jalilabad

500

426

117.4 percent

642.3

243.3

2.6 times

Fuzuli

2.050

505

4.1 times

1,139.4

207.6

5.5 times

Goranboy

5.000

2.024

2.5 times

3,443.8

2.771

124.3 percent

Goychay

-

200

-

-

76.2

-

Hajigabul

1,203.9

526

2.3 times

392.61

272.2

144.2 percent

Imishli

15,641.5

4.746

3.3 times

7,988.97

3,314.5

2.4 times

Kurdamir

4.027

1.911

2.1 times

3,010.32

1.090

2.8 times

Neftchala

11.111

1.541

7.2 times

6,000.63

841

7.1 times

Saatli

17.220

8.028

2.1 times

18,879.9

6.354

3 times

Sabirabad

15.055

6.113

2.5 times

11,801.78

4.058

2.9 times

Salyan

7,052.4

2.286

3.1 times

5,534.3

990.8

5.6 times

Samukh

53

330

16.1 percent

14.41

559

2.6 percent

Tartar

3.123

1.035

3 times

5,187.76

1.370

3.8 times

Ujar

2.500

510

4.9 times

1,225.64

150.6

8.1 times

Yevlakh

2.168

1.435

1.5 times

1,645.01

2.367

69.5 percent

Zardab

3,232.3

874

3.7 times

2,904.7

481.5

6 times

