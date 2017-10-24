Cotton production triples in Azerbaijan

2017-10-24 19:14 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
As of Oct. 24, 2017, 123,970 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 3 times more than in the same period of 2016, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Oct. 24.
During the period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in Azerbaijan’s Saatli District.
In total, cotton has been sown on an area of 136,410 hectares this year, which is 2.7 times more than in 2016.
|
Crop areas (in hectares)
|
Harvest in tons
|
2017
|
2016
|
2017 compared to 2016
|
As of October 24, 2017
|
As of October 24, 2016
|
2017 compared to 2016
|
Throughout Azerbaijan
|
136,413.2
|
51.369
|
2.7 times
|
123,966.21
|
41.867
|
3 times
|
Aghjabadi
|
9.550
|
3.711
|
2.6 times
|
11,332.44
|
3,856.4
|
2.9 times
|
Aghdam
|
3.005
|
390
|
7.7 times
|
3,854.16
|
485
|
7.9 times
|
Agdash
|
3.000
|
1.154
|
2.6 times
|
2.142
|
903
|
2.4 times
|
Agsu
|
2.500
|
1.104
|
2.3 times
|
1,552.6
|
571.1
|
2.7 times
|
Beylagan
|
8.550
|
4.035
|
2.1 times
|
9,583.36
|
3.245
|
3 times
|
Barda
|
8,518.5
|
2.749
|
3.1 times
|
11,311.12
|
3,349.6
|
3.4 times
|
Bilasuvar
|
11,351.8
|
5.736
|
2 times
|
14.379
|
4,310.2
|
3.3 times
|
Jalilabad
|
500
|
426
|
117.4 percent
|
642.3
|
243.3
|
2.6 times
|
Fuzuli
|
2.050
|
505
|
4.1 times
|
1,139.4
|
207.6
|
5.5 times
|
Goranboy
|
5.000
|
2.024
|
2.5 times
|
3,443.8
|
2.771
|
124.3 percent
|
Goychay
|
-
|
200
|
-
|
-
|
76.2
|
-
|
Hajigabul
|
1,203.9
|
526
|
2.3 times
|
392.61
|
272.2
|
144.2 percent
|
Imishli
|
15,641.5
|
4.746
|
3.3 times
|
7,988.97
|
3,314.5
|
2.4 times
|
Kurdamir
|
4.027
|
1.911
|
2.1 times
|
3,010.32
|
1.090
|
2.8 times
|
Neftchala
|
11.111
|
1.541
|
7.2 times
|
6,000.63
|
841
|
7.1 times
|
Saatli
|
17.220
|
8.028
|
2.1 times
|
18,879.9
|
6.354
|
3 times
|
Sabirabad
|
15.055
|
6.113
|
2.5 times
|
11,801.78
|
4.058
|
2.9 times
|
Salyan
|
7,052.4
|
2.286
|
3.1 times
|
5,534.3
|
990.8
|
5.6 times
|
Samukh
|
53
|
330
|
16.1 percent
|
14.41
|
559
|
2.6 percent
|
Tartar
|
3.123
|
1.035
|
3 times
|
5,187.76
|
1.370
|
3.8 times
|
Ujar
|
2.500
|
510
|
4.9 times
|
1,225.64
|
150.6
|
8.1 times
|
Yevlakh
|
2.168
|
1.435
|
1.5 times
|
1,645.01
|
2.367
|
69.5 percent
|
Zardab
|
3,232.3
|
874
|
3.7 times
|
2,904.7
|
481.5
|
6 times
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news