Southern Kazakhstan to provide almost all of its population with gas

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

More than 95 percent of the population in Southern Kazakhstan will be provided with natural gas by 2021, the press service of the local executive body (akimat) said in a message.

The implementation of the project will be carried out on the basis of a plan on gas supply to the settlements in Southern Kazakhstan for 2017-2021.

“Population of the region annually consumes 1.1 billion m3 of natural gas, 840 million m3 in winter and 293 million m3 in summer,” said the head of the regional department for energy and communal services Margulan Maraim during a meeting of the akimat.

Preparatory work for the heating season in Southern Kazakhstan started in April.

In order to stabilize the price of coal, local executives held negotiations with coal suppliers. As a result, the price of Maykubensk coal decreased to 12,500 tenges per ton and the price of Shubarkul coal decreased to 13,000 tenges per ton.

(334.02 tenges = $1 on Oct. 24)

