Azerbaijan to support establishment of national airlines

2017-10-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

New tourist and recreation zones will be created in Azerbaijan, as stated in the draft concept of socio-economic development for 2018 and the next three years, submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The government will also support the creation of private airlines providing services at affordable prices and national airlines offering to increase the number of direct flights to the target countries.

In order to increase the number of incoming foreign tourists, it is planned to hold major festivals in winter tourist complexes.

Besides, it is planned to create new private and public beaches to use the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea for tourism purposes more rationally.

