Research universities to receive state support in Azerbaijan

2017-10-24 20:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

In Azerbaijan, research universities will receive the appropriate material support from the state, the country’s Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

He made the remarks Oct. 24 at the 21st Republican scientific conference of doctoral candidates and young researchers.

“With the adoption of the “Law on Science”, a provision on the establishment of research universities has been included into Azerbaijani legislation,” Jabbarov said. “The universities that are endowed with this status will receive the appropriate material support from the state. In research universities, along with fundamental analysis, personnel and information provision of knowledge-intensive industries based on high technologies is envisaged.”

Regarding the organization of the research work, the minister noted that this is becoming a decisive factor in the ever growing competition between universities.

He added that the research activity of universities is one of the main criteria taken into account when compiling global ratings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news