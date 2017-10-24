Azerbaijan to mark 135th anniversary of Huseyn Javid

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 135th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and playwright Huseyn Javid.

Considering proposals of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism together with Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are instructed to prepare and implement a plan of events for the 135th anniversary of Huseyn Javid, according to the order.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.

