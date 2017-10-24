Funds allocated for reconstruction of water supply system in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran

2017-10-24 20:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the project on reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in Lankaran city.

In accordance with the order, Azersu OJSC will receive 2.1 million manats from the funds provided by the presidential decree “On the Application of the 'Law on Azerbaijan’s State Budget for 2017' dated Dec. 27, 2016.”

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news