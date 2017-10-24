Azerbaijan approves procedure for import, export of trees, flowers, plants

2017-10-24 20:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Trees, shrubs, flowers, herbaceous plants and their genetic materials will be imported into Azerbaijan on the basis of a quarantine import permit, an export phytosanitary certificate and phytosanitary certificates issued by the State Phytosanitary Control Service under the Ministry of Agriculture.

This issue is reflected in the new “Procedure of import and export of trees, shrubs, flowers, herbaceous plants and their genetic materials for protection of plantings” approved by Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Import of trees, shrubs, flowers, herbaceous plants to Azerbaijan and their genetic materials, which may spread quarantine pests, will not be allowed without quarantine permission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news