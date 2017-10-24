Azerbaijan needs to train scientists in different spheres - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Currently, the majority of doctoral candidates receive education in Azerbaijan in the humanitarian, social and economic spheres, but the priorities of the national economy require special attention to the training of scientists in the technological, technical and agricultural spheres, the country’s Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

He made the remarks Oct. 24 at the 21st Republican scientific conference of doctoral candidates and young researchers.

He said that the program of studying abroad played a special role in the training of scientific personnel in Azerbaijan.

“Of 3,558 scholarships allocated within the State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth Abroad in 2015-2017, 63 percent were directed to those studying to receive master’s and doctoral degrees,” Jabbarov said. “This means that these young people will contribute to the development of science and education in Azerbaijan.”

The minister added that state funds within the second state program should be allocated for those studying to receive master’s and doctoral degrees not in foreign countries, but in local universities that have the appropriate scientific potential and human resources.

