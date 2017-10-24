Around 100 Uzbek companies showcase textile products at int’l fair

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 24

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Around 100 Uzbek companies, producing textile and sewing products, are taking part in the 13th International Uzbek Cotton and Textile Fair this year, O'zbekYengilSanoat JSC (Uzbek Light Industry Company) said.

So, a wide range of products, such as cotton yarn and fabrics, dyed and mixed yarn, knitted fabric, ready-made knitted products, hosiery, special fabrics, home textiles, overalls, uniforms and other products of light industry were showcased at the exhibition.

During the fair, a fashion show was organized by the design center under O'zbekYengilSanoat company, where seven new collections were showcased.

Today, O'zbekYengilSanoat company includes more than 450 textile enterprises. There are more than 3,000 textile enterprises in the country.

During the years of independence, investments worth over $2.5 billion were drawn into the country's light industry. Over this period, more than 300 big modern textile enterprises were put into operation.

Today, Uzbek enterprises supply domestic textile products to more than 50 countries. The annual volume of exports is more than $1 billion. More than 100,000 people work at the textile enterprises operating throughout the country.

Among the priorities of the country’s light industry is the accelerated creation of production capacities for the processing of cotton fiber into cotton yarn at a level of at least 80 percent of the country's fiber production.

More than 150 projects with a total cost of over $1 billion are planned to be implemented in the light industry until 2019.

The production capacity of semi-finished and finished textile products will increase by 2 times and the export potential of the country's textile and knitwear industries will increase by more than 2 times as a result of the implementation of those projects.

(8,058 UZS = 1$ on Oct. 24)

