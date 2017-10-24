Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply

2017-10-24 20:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

An auction for placement of medium-term bonds worth 5 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the BSE said Oct. 24.

Six investors applied for bonds worth 13.15 million manats and maturity period of 728 days. The bonds worth 5 million manats were sold.

The applications were made within the price range of 100 manats (with a yield of 15 percent) and 110.9547 manats (8.9 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 109.0526 manats (with a yield of 9.9 percent) and the weighted average price was 110.612 manats (9.0785 percent).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Oct. 22, 2019.

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Oct. 24)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news