FM: Italy is one of most important partners of Azerbaijan in EU

2017-10-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Italy is one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the EU, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at a meeting with Mayor of Italy’s Palermo Leoluca Orlando at the 2017 OSCE Mediterranean Conference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Oct. 24.

During the meeting, Orlando recalled his visit to Azerbaijan when he was a member of the Italian Parliament and the fruitful high-level meetings he held during the visit and impressions about Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov and Orlando exchanged views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan's regions and Palermo.

The sides also stressed great opportunities for exchanging experience in agriculture, culture, tourism, and cooperation in other spheres.

Stressing that Italy is one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the EU and the dynamic development of ties between the two countries in all spheres, Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of intensifying cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

