Road accident claims 11 lives in Nigeria

2017-10-25 02:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Nigeria's road commission has confirmed the death of 11 people in a motor accident on the Auchi-Okene highway in the central north state of Kogi, Xinxua reported.

Olusegun Martins, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who disclosed this to reporters in Lokoja on Tuesday, said 23 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident, involving a total of 34 people.

Martins said six of the victims died on the spot, while five others died in hospitals.

He said two vehicles, a trailer loaded with cows, foodstuffs and passengers and a Toyota Corolla car were involved in the accident.

He said all the dead victims were from the trailer coming from Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, while the driver of the car and its other occupants escaped unhurt.

Martins said the accident occurred when the trailer hit the car from behind before losing control and crashing into a nearby bush.

Nigeria is among countries of high death rates in traffic accidents, mainly due to careless driving, crumbling roads or invalidity of some vehicles used in public transportation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news