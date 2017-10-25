Azerbaijani currency rates for October 25

2017-10-25 09:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Oct. 25 was set at 1.7002 manats and 1.9991 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against those currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies Oct. 25, 2017 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7002 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9991

Story still developing

