Ashgabat, Bucharest mull transport, energy issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The next round of consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Romania has recently taken place in Bucharest, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

At the meeting, the sides noted the development of relations in the political and diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

“Particular attention was paid to energy and transport issues,” the message said.

The Romanian side was headed by Maria Ciobanu, head of the directorate for UN, specialized agencies and francophonie, and Cornel Ionescu, director of the Division for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the effectiveness of cooperation within the UN and its specialized agencies. The Turkmen delegation was also received by Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Dan Neculaescu.

