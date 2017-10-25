Iraq’s Kurdish autonomy ready to cancel “referendum” results

2017-10-25 09:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Kurdish autonomy of Iraq is ready to cancel the results of the “independence referendum”, which was held on September 25, Iraqi media quoted Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, as saying Oct. 25.

Reportedly, this decision was made with the aim of initiating a peaceful dialogue with the central government of Iraq.

Erbil stands for peace and does not want the continuation of military action in the region, said Barzani.

It should be reminded that on September 25, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held a so-called independence referendum that is not recognized by the international community.

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Haider Al-Abadi ordered security forces to ensure the safety at military bases and state facilities in the Kirkuk province.

The authorities of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq had announced about the offensive of government forces in Kirkuk.

On October 16, Kirkuk completely passed under the control of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news