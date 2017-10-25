Agricultural universities of Uzbekistan, US establishing co-op

2017-10-25

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Agricultural universities of Uzbekistan and the United States are planning to cooperate more closely.

This is one of the goals of the visit of delegation of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources to the US.

The delegation’s visit, according to the Ministry, started on October 23 and will last until November 1.

The visit’s result should be the strengthening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US in the field of introduction of advanced US technologies and innovations into the country’s agro-industrial complex, as well as the expansion of bilateral inter-university cooperation.

During the negotiations in the US Department of Agriculture, the Uzbek delegation intends to discuss the prospects of attracting US investments in agriculture, arranging mutual visits of experts in this field, implementing joint projects for the supply of Uzbek agricultural products to the United States, as well as deepening the Uzbek-American cooperation in the field of innovative and applied agricultural science.

The delegation will also visit the University of Michigan and Ohio State University, where it will hold talks on inter-university partnership issues.

