Turkey reveals volume of heroin confiscated in one of country’s provinces

2017-10-25 10:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

During the nine months of this year, a total of 3.145 tons of heroin were confiscated in the Turkish province of Van, the province police said in a message Oct. 25.

During this period, 140 operations against drug dealers were held in the province.

The message noted that 254 kilograms of heroin were confiscated during an operation against drug dealers, which was held in the province on Oct. 24.

The minimum age of Turkish citizens who started using drugs is 13 years old, the average age – 36 years old, the maximum age - 65 years old.

Thus, 2.9 percent of the country's population account for drug addicts aged 15-24, 2.8 percent - those aged 25-44, 2.3 percent - drug addicts aged 45-64.

Some 18 percent of the total number of people arrested in the country in 2016 accounted for drug dealers.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news