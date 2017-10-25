Sericulture industry reps hold conference in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 25

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

On Oct. 24, representatives of Uzbek sericulture industry held a conference titled “Actual problems of growing high-quality and competitive cocoon” in the country.

The conference was held at the Uzbek Research Institute of Sericulture. Members of the leadership of the research institute, Uzbek Scientific Production Center for Agriculture, the Uzbekipaksanoat (Uzbek Silk Industry) Association spoke at the conference.

The association was created in accordance with the resolution “On measures to organize activity of the Uzbekipaksanoat Association” adopted March 29, 2017 by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the document, the Uzbek Research Institute of Sericulture will take measures to increase mulberry cultivars, silkworm breeds, fully meet the needs of farms in silkworm seeds and mulberry seedlings.

In recent years, more than 20 promising mulberry cultivars, breeds and hybrids of silkworm have been created in the research institute, according to the Uzbekipaksanoat Association.

It was also noted that new complex technology of re-cultivation of silkworm was tested in the Ferghana, Samarkand and Navoiy regions. Using this technology, it is possible to grow 150,000 boxes of silkworm eggs, 6,000-7,000 additional tons of cocoons, and create more than 150,000 jobs.

